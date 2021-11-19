Recent Growth in Patient Care Drives Rejuv to Expand Footprint

WAITE PARK -- Rejuv Medical's recent growth in patient care has caused them to redesign their existing footprint.

Dr. Joel Baumgartner says the pandemic allowed them evaluate their core values in functional medicine, non-surgical orthopedic care and fitness.

Our function medicine department has really grown, and they needed more room. We hired a new orthopedic provider that specializes in chronic pain and then my services expanding. So the pandemic helped up reanalyze things.

Baumgartner says the renovations will allow them to continue redefining healthcare through offerings such as regenerative medicine, shockwave therapy and IV therapy.

He says they should wrap up phase one of their project next week, which consists of converting some offices into more procedure rooms.

Baumgartner says phase two of their project will be reconfiguring their fitness center. He says the current workout space will be cut down and turned into an expanded physical therapy room.

The gym was built really large, and because of that square footage being so big, we are going to reorganize that space. Then our functional medicine and physical therapy departments can move into that space in the first level and expand are orthopedics space.

A second floor will also be built above the new physical therapy area and include offices, a conference room and additional workout equipment.

Total cost of the project is roughly $2-million and is expected to be completed by March.

Baumgartner they've also had preliminary discussions about potentially adding on to their existing building in the future to providing outdoor amenities like a fitness playground or multi-sport courts.