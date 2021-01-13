Socially-Distance Fitness: Looking Long-Term With Fitness Goals

WAITE PARK -- Diet and exercise are often the two idea's that come to mind when planning our new year's resolutions.

However, focusing on those two aspects alone is often why people struggle reaching their goals.

Jake Hutt is the Client Manager at Rejuv Medical. He says it's important to look at weight loss as a lifestyle change, which means focusing on all aspects to health and wellness.

Understanding breathing plays a big factor in health and wellness, you're sleeping patterns, your hydration. I've seen people eat really well but they don't enough water and they struggle. So it's understanding there is a lot more to it then just diet and exercise.

He says weight loss challenges are a great way to get back into the swing of things, but you need to make sure you're thinking long term for when those programs end.

You need to have a plan going into it. I also suggest a few weeks before that challenge ends, you talk to a fitness professional and formulate a plan for that long term. Most of the time if you wait until the program ends your odds of continuing the work you started goes down significantly.

Hutt says to remember this changes is a marathon not a sprint and to not get discouraged if you're not seeing fast results.

Rejuv offers free consultations to talk about your fitness goals, aspirations and potential roadblocks you may face to help prepare you for better long-term results.

The WJON series "Socially-Distance Fitness" features opportunities for people to focus on their well-being to create a healthier you.