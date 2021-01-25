Socially-Distance Fitness: Finding What Works To Reach Your Goals

ST. CLOUD -- This is the time of year when many people start to give up on their fitness goals as they are not seeing the results they are looking for. However, it may not be just your diet or exercise program preventing you from reaching your goals.

Jake Hutt is the Client Manager at Rejuv Medical. He says when they see clients struggle it's often times because of some other underlying factor, which is were their clinic side of the building comes into play.

I see a lot of clients that are very dedicated to their nutrition and exercise plan and they still struggle. A lot of times it's not their fault but it's something with their genetics, hormones or their is an imbalance somewhere and at Rejuv we have ways to overcome that.

He says things like blood work, functional medicine, supplements, physical therapy are just a few options they have to help better diagnosis what could be holding you back.

He says another option would be consider adding supplements into your nutrition plan.

If you're trying to lose weight there are some supplements you should be taken to help promote that. Or if you have some hormonal or thyroid issues there are some supplements you can take to help balance that more naturally.

He says Rejuv carries their own line of pharmaceutical grade supplements geared to boost your immune system, weight loss, vitamins, and recovery.

Hutt says as for their medical services many of them are covered by insurance. He says because they strive to be an all in one facility they work closely together on the medical and fitness side to help answer any questions or concerns you have to help you improve your quality of life.

The WJON series "Socially-Distance Fitness" features opportunities for people to focus on their well-being to create a healthier you.

