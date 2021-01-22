Socially-Distance Fitness: Working Out From Home

ST. CLOUD -- If you're finding it harder to get your workout in at home, you're not alone.

As our to-do lists grow, it may be difficult to set aside some time for yourself, especially if you have kids.

Josh Pearson is the Director of the Spark Training Program at StaFit. He says with kids spending more time at home, consider having them join you in your workouts.

There is no harm in kids doing body weight workouts. If they are willing to do it with you, you can have them join you. I've had virtual classes where I see kids in the background mimicking mom and dad.

He says 10 minutes of exercise can help burn off some of that extra energy kids have, in addition to helping you get in your daily workout.

Pearson says as for equipment, you don't need to have weights to get an effective workout in.

Some of workouts we've used paper plates, you can use your kids backpack and fill it will stuff to add more weight, we've had workouts where we used reusable bags and fill them with cans of soup. If there is a will there is a way.

If you're not sure where to find a workout program, Pearson says they offer multiple free workouts on their youtube channel.

The WJON series "Socially-Distance Fitness" features opportunities for people to focus on their well-being to create a healthier you.

