Socially-Distance Fitness: Avoiding, Overcoming Injuries

ST. CLOUD -- Injuries are a common occurrence when it comes to physical activity, but it's important to understand the difference between pain and soreness.

Laura Kallock is a Physical Therapist with CentraCare. She says it's important to listen to your body as you get back into a workout routine.

For some it just takes time to learn and distinguish between the two. That's the biggest thing, being aware of how your body feels not only before you start your activity but also throughout and afterwards.

She says with our level of activity not what it use to be, there is a greater risk of injury if you push yourself too far.

Kallock says it's important if you do get injured, to not rush back.

The biggest thing getting back into a routine after an injury is making sure you don't bounce back where you left off. Usually you have to go back to the basics and slowly increase your way back to your baseline.

She says increasing your level of activity throughout the day, especially if you're working from home, will help regain that muscle memory.

Kallock says stretching and balance techniques are great tools to add to your workouts to help decrease your risk of injury.

The WJON series "Socially-Distance Fitness" features opportunities for people to focus on their well-being to create a healthier you.

