Socially-Distance Fitness: Virtual Personal Training

WAITE PARK --If your at home workouts have become stagnate recently, consider changing things up with an at home personal trainer.

Jake Hutt is the Client Manager at Rejuv Medical. He says when they were dealing with the shutdowns, a lot of their offerings changed to a virtual platform including personal training.

He says it was a resource many members found useful.

People like it and realize it was something they've never considered in the past and stick with that option. It's definitely worth a try if you're looking for something different.

Hutt says the personal training sessions are live on programs like Zoom to help with that client interaction.

He says it expands their reach to people not ready to come back to the gym, or who choose to spend the winter months in another state.

We have a good base of clients who are snow birds during the winter months, and we are still able to train them. So it's great we are able to extend that kind of care that far away.

He says if you're looking to get started on your fitness journey, personal trainers are a great resource for new workouts, meal prep and keeping you on track to reach your goals.

Hutt says anyone who wants to start with a virtual personal trainer can switch to in-person training at any time.

The WJON series "Socially-Distance Fitness" features opportunities for people to focus on their well-being to create a healthier you.

