Socially-Distance Fitness: Finding Ways to Keep Your Kids Active

ST. CLOUD -- As we strive to keep up with our daily exercise routines, it's important to make sure your kids stay active too.

With the winter weather, home schooling and other limitations forcing us inside, our kids may have a harder time burning off that excess energy.

Scott Moody is the Youth Sports Coordinator at the St. Cloud Area Family YMCA. He says they offer a variety of programs that are fun and designed to keep kids moving.

Currently we have home-school gym, basketball and soccer programs, just trying to stay ahead of the game with all the COVID guidelines to make sure we can keep these kids active.

Moody says it's great to see the kids coming back to the gym. He says they are even working on developing some new outdoor activities come spring.

We're looking at all kinds of things like ultimate frisbee, kayaking. Things were we can be outside, spread out and still get our physical activity in.

Moody says they are taking all safety precautions as they help make sure every child stays healthy and active every day, even when they are not in the gym.

