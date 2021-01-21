Socially-Distance Fitness: St. Cloud Community Ed Offers Variety

ST. CLOUD -- If you're looking at changing up your regular workout routine, consider trying one of many classes offered through District 742 Community Education.

The Adult Enrichment classes offers a wide variety of options you can take advantage of from health and wellness, to technology and more.

Dave Twedt is the Adult Enrichment Coordinator. He says a lot of their classes are designed for beginners.

Some of them use our programs as a stepping stone to eventually workout at one of the health clubs. But we introduce them to the activity and they go from there.

Twedt says because of COVID-19, they have redeveloped their programming, to better reach the community.

We know there is a need out there, but they can't do it in person. For some people if they could get the class online, they are going to do it. There is plenty of need out there, we just had to look at a different model in how to get the information out there to people.

He says during the winter months, roughly 43 of their classes are offered online in addition to in-person.

All classes are affordable and geared to provide the community with new experiences.

The WJON series "Socially-Distance Fitness" features opportunities for people to focus on their well-being to create a healthier you.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app