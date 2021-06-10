Grove City Man Faces Criminal Charges Following Rollover Crash

DASSEL -- A Grove City man faces criminal charges following a rollover crash near Dassel Wednesday night.

Get our free mobile app

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of 728th Avenue and 220th Street in Dassel Township.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Austin Klinghagen drove through the intersection and off the road causing the vehicle to roll.

Authorities say his passenger, 31-year-old Lindsey Nystrom of Dassel, was found unresponsive in Klinghagen's arms at the scene. She was airlifted to HCMC with serious injuries.

The sheriff's office say Klinghagen was under the influence at the time of the crash. He was arrested and booked into the Meeker County Jail.

He faces charges of driving under the influence and criminal vehicular operation.