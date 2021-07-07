Spicer Man Arrested After Pursuit in Meeker County Tuesday

LITCHFIELD -- A Spicer man was arrested following a car chase in Meeker County last Tuesday night.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says they received a call from the Kandiyohi Sheriff's Office about a vehicle complaint shortly before 11:00 p.m.

Authorities say the suspect vehicle was headed towards Meeker County on Highway 12 and swerving back and forth inside the lane and crossing the centerline. Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop in Grove City, but the driver did not stop and continued east towards Litchfield.

The sheriff's office says deputies set up stop sticks near the intersection of Highway 12 and Highway 22, but the vehicle continued driving after hitting them. Authorities then made contact with the bumper of the suspect vehicle to spin it out.

The vehicle spun around and started driving west back toward Grove City. Deputies made contact with the vehicle a second time, causing it to enter the ditch and come to a stop.

The driver, 62-year-old David Carlson, was arrested and taken to the Meeker County Jail. He faces charges of fleeing a peace officer and suspicion of driving while impaired.

The Litchfield Police Department also assisted in the pursuit.

