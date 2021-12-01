Paynesville Teen Hurt in Rollover Crash

PAYNESVILLE -- A Paynesville teenager was hurt in a rollover crash Tuesday evening. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on County Road 32 in Zion Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a car was going east on County Road 32, when the driver, 19-year-old Maxwell Anderson, reached to grab something inside the vehicle.

Authorities say the car left the road, hit an approach, and rolled several times before coming to a rest on the roof.

Anderson was taken to Paynesville Hospital by a private party with non-life-threatening injuries.

