Two Hurt in Single-Vehicle Crash Near Avon

AVON -- Two people were hurt in a single-vehicle crash near Avon Sunday. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 9 and Narnia Lane.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says an SUV was going south on County Road 9 when it drifted off the road into the ditch and rolled.

The driver, 22-year-old Cody Tibbetts of Sartell, told deputies a drink had spilled in the center console of the car and when he attempted to grab it the car entered the right ditch. Authorities say when Tibbetts tried to regain control of the SUV, an overcorrection caused the rollover.

One passenger, 26-year-old Summer Pramann of Avon, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Tibbetts was treated and released at the scene for minor injuries.

A second passenger in the SUV was not hurt.

