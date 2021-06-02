Comos Man Arrested After Rolling A Stolen Vehicle

LITCHFIELD -- A Cosmos man was arrested following a rollover Tuesday night.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office responded to a one vehicle rollover around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 34 and Highway 24, near Litchfield.

Authorities say the driver, 28-year-old Cody Sander suffered minor injuries. Deputies say the vehicle was reported stolen and Sander was arrested.

Authorities says Sander also had a small amount of methamphetamine on him. He was taken to the Meeker County Jail awaiting formal charges.