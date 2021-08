CLEARWATER -- A St. Cloud man died in a crash on Interstate 94 in Wright County Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. near Clearwater.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi was heading east on Interstate 94 when it left the road and rolled in the south ditch.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities say the 64-year-old driver, whose name has not yet been released, was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

This House For Sale in Duluth Looks Like The Flintstone's Home