Three Teens Hurt in Meeker County Crash

GREENLEAF -- Three teens were hurt in a crash in Meeker County last week. The incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. on County Road 18 near Greenleaf.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle was traveling on County Road 18 when it left the roadway, entered the ditch, and rolled.

One of the passengers, 17-year-old William Higgins of Delano, was ejected from the vehicle. Higgins was taken to Hutchinson Hospital and later airlifted to North Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other passengers, 17-year-old Carter Paulson of Delano and 17-year-old Mason Schow of Hutchinson, were taken to Hutchinson Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver, 17-year-old Lexie Llamas of Hutchinson was not hurt in the crash. Authorities say speed and driver inexperience are believed to be factors in the crash.

