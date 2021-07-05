Paynesville Teen Hurt in Rollover Crash

ST. JOSEPH -- One person was hurt in a rollover crash in St. Joseph Township over the weekend. The incident happened on County Road 138 on Saturday morning.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a report of an unoccupied crashed vehicle in the 10,000 block of County Road 138 shortly after 7:00 a.m.

The sheriff's office says the car left the road, rolled multiple times, and came to a stop in the ditch. A note left on the car said that it would be picked up later in the day.

Following an investigation, the sheriff's office learned the driver, 18-year-old Brenden Steineman of Paynesville, had been taken to the hospital by a private party for treatment of minor injuries.

Steineman told authorities he had been driving at 42 MPH on County Road 138 when his right side tire locked up.

Get our free mobile app

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest