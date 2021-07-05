Paynesville Teen Hurt in Rollover Crash
ST. JOSEPH -- One person was hurt in a rollover crash in St. Joseph Township over the weekend. The incident happened on County Road 138 on Saturday morning.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a report of an unoccupied crashed vehicle in the 10,000 block of County Road 138 shortly after 7:00 a.m.
The sheriff's office says the car left the road, rolled multiple times, and came to a stop in the ditch. A note left on the car said that it would be picked up later in the day.
Following an investigation, the sheriff's office learned the driver, 18-year-old Brenden Steineman of Paynesville, had been taken to the hospital by a private party for treatment of minor injuries.
Steineman told authorities he had been driving at 42 MPH on County Road 138 when his right side tire locked up.