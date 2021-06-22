Health Matters; Tips to Lose the Pandemic 15 [PODCAST]

During the Pandemic in 2020 and parts of 2021 many people put on weight they are now looking to shed. This week on WJON's Health Matters program I was joined by Chief Integration Officer Garrett Ewers from Rejuv Medical. Our topic of conversation this time was on losing the "pandemic 15". Ewers says when starting a workout program and change in diet needs to happen too otherwise attempts to lose weight won't work. He says you cannot lose weight without changing your diet. A workout plan can include both cardio and weight training. Listen to our conversation below.

Garrett says weight training often times should be done before cardio but it doesn't have to be. He suggests that a person isn't tired already when doing weight training to ensure the best results and for safety reasons.

When it comes to changing what things people eat he says to read labels and understand if sugar is listed as one of the first or 2nd things that means there are large amounts of sugar in that product. He also says when items are listed as fat free that usually means sugar replaces the fat in those products making them less healthy. Ewers says fruits, vegetables and lean meats are good options. He also suggests buying these items locally when available.

Health Matters airs on WJON from 9:10-10 a.m. both Mondays and Saturdays.

