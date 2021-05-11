Health Matters; How to Prevent a Stroke [PODCAST]

This week on WJON's Health Matters program I talked with Certified Nurse Practitioner Leah Roering from CentraCare. Leah specializes in stroke neurology. She says there are many ways people can reduce the odds that they suffer from a stroke at some point in their life. Ways include eating healthy, exercise on a regular basis, don't be overweight and don't smoke. She says cholesterol levels should also be in the recommended range. Roering says if have had a stroke a person's diet and cholesterol levels are held to an even higher level. Listen to the 4-part conversation below.

There are two different types of strokes, the Ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. A stroke happens with a part of the brain is blocked of oxygen and nutrients. The blockage can come from a blocked artery or an artery bursting which leads to a brain bleed. When is stroke is happening the brain isn't getting the oxygen it needs and cell begin to die. Roering says when a brain cell dies it cannot be brought back to life but what can happen is a different part of the brain can learn to do what the dead brain cell had been doing. Roering says often times one side of the stroke sufferer has a numbness of one side of their body. Roering has rehab can include physical and mental activities to help that person get back to as close to normal as possible. When a person is suffering a stroke it is important for them to get to the hospital as soon as possible because Leah says every second counts. She says medication and treatment can minimized the effects of a stroke.

Learn more about strokes by going to stroke.org.

