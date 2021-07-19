Ever Wondered Why Beans Give you Gas?

This week on WJON's Health Matters program I talked with Registered Dietician Kari Collett from A-to-Zinc Nutrition. She explained that beans are a great source of fiber but when people eat beans your intestines and colon have an excess of fiber that tends to produce gas within the intestines and colon and that gas us to have gas. She says it is common for people depending on their immune system to have a different reaction to different types of beans. For some pinto beans could give you gas while for others it could be kidney beans.

Our conversation today focused on fiber. Kari says it is more common that people aren't getting enough fiber as opposed to consuming too much. Sources of Soluble fiber include:

Oatmeal

Nuts

Bean

Lentil

Flaxseed

Berries

Apples

Examples of insoluble fiber include:

Whole grains such as brown rice and barley

Dark leafy greens

Carrots

Cucumbers

Broccoli

Raisins and grapes

Avocado

Banana

Nuts

Kari described the benefits of fiber being weight loss; people feel full longer, blood glucose control, lower cholesterol levels, bowel movements, healthy microbiota/prebiotic effect, stroke prevention, and slows digestion and increases nutrient absorption.

Kari Collett from A to Zinc Nutrition joins me often on WJON's Health Matters Program. The program airs Mondays and Saturday from 9:10-10. Hear this week's show below.