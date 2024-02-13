Harriet L. Lehner, 70, St. Cloud

January 5, 1954 - February 11, 2024

attachment-Harriet Lehner loading...

Funeral services will be Monday, February 19, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Harriet L. Lehner, age 70 of St. Cloud who passed away on Sunday, February 11, 2024 at her home. Deacon Steven Yanish will officiate. Private interment will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of services on Monday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Harriet was born on January 5, 1954 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Earl and Lucille (Bernhagen) Naegeli. Harriet grew up in Sauk Rapids and graduated in 1972. Harriet married Jerry Lehner on September 10, 1977 at Peace United Church of Christ in St. Cloud. Together they raised their sons Jake and Adam in the St. Cloud area. Her grandson Brody was her pride and joy, whom she enjoyed spoiling and enjoyed a close and positive relationship.

Harriet retired in 2018 after working 30 years in Special Education for the St. Cloud School District. She met and developed many relationships with countless, talented people who guided and helped her along the way. Thanks to all.

Harriet loved “Cruisin” on the big ships to the Caribbean islands and heading up to Canada to fish for walleye. But most of all, Harriet’s biggest passion was growing up at the Naegeli family cabin on Grand Lake.

Harriet is survived by her husband, Jerry; sons, Jake of Monticello, Adam of Burnsville; one grandson, Brody; sisters and brothers, Nona (Jay) Peterson of Sauk Rapids, Joe (Jan) of Nisswa, Wendy (Kent) Kalm of Mankato and Russ (Brenda) of Sauk Rapids.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Paul.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.