Harold E. “Hobie” Schleicher, 97, St. Joseph

March 16, 1927 - October 31, 2024

Memorial Services celebrating the life of Harold E. “Hobie” Schleicher, age 97 of St. Joseph, will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph. Chaplin Katie Nienaber will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

Hobie was born on March 16, 1927 in Waite Park, to Herman and Clara (Baggenstoss) Schleicher. He married Carol Carlson on April 18, 1950 in Waite Park, Minnesota. Hobie worked as a Carmen for Burlington Northern all of his life.

He enjoyed playing cards, trips to the casino, watching sports and playing them in his youth. He especially loved the time spent with his family and friends.

Hobie is survived by children, Julie (Norm) Katzner of Roscoe, Mary (Arnie) Hasch of St. Joseph, Wayne (Laure) of Little Falls, Rob (Roxy) of Crosslake and Gary (Amy) of St. Joseph; daughter-in-law, Jan Schleicher of St. Joseph; 16 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; three great-greatgrandchildren; siblings, Fred, Irene Seefeldt, Herman Jr. (Barb), Janet Kulla, Donna Kremers; sister-in-law, Annie Patterson and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol; son, David; siblings, Archie, Alice Karnik and Loretta Dullinger.

A Special Thank You to the staff of Serenity on 7th and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care given to Hobie.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.