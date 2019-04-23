Harold A. Schneider, 88, Waite Park

February 26, 1931 - April 21, 2019

Funeral services celebrating the life of Harold A. Schneider, 88, of Waite Park will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud. Harold passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 9:30 a.m. on Friday at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Harold was born at home in Pearl Lake, Minnesota on February 26, 1931 to Hubert and Rose (Schaefer) Schneider. He married Mary Lou Nelson on March 19, 1951 in St. Cloud. Harold farmed all of his life in the St. Joseph area. They moved to Waite Park in 1988. Harold was a past member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph.

Harold loved farming, traveling in his motorhome and spending time with friends and family. He will be remembered as a loving and hardworking man.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Lou; children, Harold Jr. (Joan) of St. Cloud, Darlene (Kevin) Haley of St. Cloud, Gary (Jodi) of Cold Spring, Sharon (David) Twedt of St. Cloud; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and brother, David (Pat) of Holdingford.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Agnes Libbesmeier, Percy Rosha, Leona Donabauer, Victor Schneider, Edmund Schneider, Marcella Schill and Luverne Hommerding.