ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We had another half inch of rain in St. Cloud on Memorial Day.

The National Weather Service says we officially had .50 inches at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. Some areas also saw some small hail Monday afternoon.

We're now up to 3.18 inches of rain during the month so far, which is about normal. For the spring months of March, April, and May combined we're up to 10.41 inches of rain, which is just over 3 inches above normal.

Get our free mobile app

To make it into the top 10 wettest springs on record we'd have to get up to 11.93 inches by the end of this week.

READ RELATED ARTICLES