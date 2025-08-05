Little Falls Festival Blends Fun And Green Living
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- You can have some fun and learn more about how to go green in Little Falls on Wednesday. The Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls are hosting their annual Green Fair Folk Festival. The fair will have local artisans, trade items, free face painting, and food. There will also be tours of the Sacred Heart Chapel, horse-drawn wagon rides around the convent campus, and a wide variety of music.
In addition, you can find earth-friendly products and educational information about going green from vendors with sustainable products and services. The Green Fair Folk Festival is held on the west lawn of the St. Francis Convent in Little Falls, runs from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., and is free to attend.
