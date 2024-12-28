Granite City Hockey Showcase A Gem Of An Event For MAC [PHOTOS]
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- High School hockey players from all over the state converged on the Municipal Athletic Complex (MAC) this weekend. The athletes were there for the 39th Annual Granite City Hockey Showcase.
The showcase featured 16 teams from 8 high schools at both the varsity and junior varsity level. Event organizers say around 4,000 people will turn out to watch the games over the three-day event. They say it is a great way for people to come watch a lot of hockey.
The MAC and Cathedral High School have partnered to put on the showcase for over five years. The 8 teams participating this year were: Sauk Rapids-Rice, St. Cloud Cathedral, St. Cloud Crush, Mankato East, Cloquet, Luverne, Bemidji, and Monticello.
