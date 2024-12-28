Granite City Hockey Showcase A Gem Of An Event For MAC [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- High School hockey players from all over the state converged on the Municipal Athletic Complex (MAC) this weekend. The athletes were there for the 39th Annual Granite City Hockey Showcase.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

The showcase featured 16 teams from 8 high schools at both the varsity and junior varsity level. Event organizers say around 4,000 people will turn out to watch the games over the three-day event. They say it is a great way for people to come watch a lot of hockey.

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

The MAC and Cathedral High School have partnered to put on the showcase for over five years. The 8 teams participating this year were: Sauk Rapids-Rice, St. Cloud Cathedral, St. Cloud Crush, Mankato East, Cloquet, Luverne, Bemidji, and Monticello.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

History of Minnesota Timberwolves' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year No team has probably suffered more in its history in Minnesota than the Timberwolves from playoff failures to poor decisions, see Joe Smith's contract, and bad trades it seems like the team is almost always in the wait-until-next-year mode. A look at the team's first-round draft picks over the years may help explain some of it.

History of Minnesota Vikings' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year The Minnesota Vikings started to participate in the NFL Draft in 1961. Over the years they have had a few great picks, some really good picks, some solid picks, and as we all know, some total busts and what were they thinking moments. Below is a history of all their first-round picks and some information so you can make the call for yourself on how they faired with each one.