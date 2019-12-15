72 Teams Compete at 3rd Granite City Sports Tournament [GALLERY]

SARTELL -- Over 70 teams from all over Minnesota competed at the 3rd annual SCAYBA-Granite City Sports Youth Basketball Tournament this weekend.

The two-day tournament was held at the Whitney Recreation Center and Sartell Community Center. Players ranged in age from 4th through 8th grade.

The tournament was non-elimination with each team guaranteed three games. Half of the teams, those with the best overall records, received trophies at the end of the competition.