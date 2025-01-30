Johnnies and Bennies Win at St. Olaf

The 12th ranked St. John's basketball team posted a 78-54 win at St. Olaf in Northfield Wednesday night after St. Ben's knocked off St. Olaf 63-52 in Northfield against St. Olaf earlier in the evening.

The Johnnies were led by Ryan Thissen and Griffin Rushin with 20 points apiece. St. John's shot 51% from the field. The Johnnies are 16-2 overall and 9-0 in the MIAC.

St. Ben's was led by Sophia Jonas and Olivia Boily with 15 points apiece. St. Ben's improves to 7-4 overall and 12-6 overall. Both the Johnnies and Bennies will play in Northfield again Saturday against Carleton. St. Ben's will play at 1 pm and St. John's will play at 3 pm.