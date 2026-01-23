St. John's is removing the interim tag from Athletic Director Dan O'Brien. The announcement came yesterday. He has served as the interim Athletic Director at St. John's University for the last 9 months.

His Background

Prior to St. John's, O'Brien had been the head football coach and Director of Charitable gaming at Holy Family Catholic High School in Victoria. He had also served as interim Athletic Director, head football coach and director of community outreach at St. Thomas Academy. O'Brien also spent 9 years on the University of Minnesota football coaching staff working as defensive backs coach/special teams coordinator and special assistant to the head coach.

Tommie Grad

O'Brien is a graduate of St. Thomas University in St. Paul. He earned his undergraduate degree in 1987 before earning his graduate degree in 1991.