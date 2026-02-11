December 28, 1929 – February 11, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Grace Loso, age 96, of St. Joseph, passed away on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 5th, 2026 at 11:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Rev. Brad Jenniges OSB will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00pm on Wednesday, March 4th, 2026, at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph and one hour prior to Mass at the church. Parish Prayers will be held at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph, at 4:00pm on Wednesday, March 4th, 2026. Private interment will take place after the Mass at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Grace was born on December 28, 1929, in Richmond, Minnesota, to Alphonse and Regina (Schreifels) Kron. She married John “Jack” Loso on January 2, 1950. Grace lived in St. Joseph most of her life before moving to Sartell.

She was employed by the St. Joseph Post Office as a clerk and later served as part-time Postmaster. Grace was a devoted member of St. Joseph Parish and also taught CCD for several years. She fondly remembered her students and their conversations about faith.

Grace enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles and playing cards of all kinds, with cribbage being her favorite. All of her grandchildren were taught how to play cribbage—and she never let them off easy. As she said, that’s how you learn to play the game.

Grace loved sewing clothes for her children and grandchildren. She proudly made all of her daughters’ wedding and bridesmaid dresses which were true Grace originals. She and Jack enjoyed spending time together at El Rancho Mañana and traveling. She also cherished her water aerobics and the friendships she made at Grandview Estates.

She served as a school Grandma at Kennedy School and Sartell Middle School. Grace truly enjoyed her time with the kids and wasn’t afraid to offer advice—whether they wanted to hear it or not—alongside encouragement. The students respected her for the genuine concern and care she showed them.

Grace was known for her independence and her love of sharing stories. She instilled in her family that family is everything and left them with these life sayings: “Two wrongs don’t make a right,” “Be a leader, not a follower,” and “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.” She lived a full life and at the end was at peace.

Grace is survived by her children: Linda (Tom) Stone; Ken (Ann Marie) Loso; Mark (Cheryl) Loso; Gail (Jay) Stanger; Rose (Bob) Hawkins/Bjorklund; and Amy (Randy) Loso/Carlson; 17 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 2 step-great-grandchildren; and 1 step-great-great-grandchild. Also, her friend and SIL Judy Thelen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack (1996); daughter Mary Beth; son John (1977); daughters-in-law Donna (1996) and Karen (2023); son-in-law Dan (2010); and siblings Dolly (Delores), Stanley, Alphonse Jr., Rosie, Arlene, and Roger.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to Quiet Oaks Hospice House. A special thank you to the staff at Quiet Oaks and CentraCare Hospice for their compassionate and excellent care.