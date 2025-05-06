Governor Walz Signs 3 More Bills Into Law

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Three bipartisan bills officially became state law on Tuesday when Governor Tim Walz signed them.

Get our free mobile app

One of the new laws allows the board of directors of the Minnesota Insurance Guarantee Association to request financial information from an insured person to establish net worth in certain circumstances.

The second new law makes changes to the Minnesota Trust Code to clarify intent and streamline procedures, and the last bill signed into law clarifies the types of care that are eligible for reimbursement under the Hometown Heroes Assistance Program. The Minnesota legislative session goes until May 19th.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Visit Bowlus, MN With Us in Pictures

Come Visit Albany, MN With Us in Pictures