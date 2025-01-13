Gopher Women’s Basketball Team Nationally Ranked

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- For the first time in over five years, the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers women's basketball team is nationally ranked.

This week's AP rankings have the Gophers at #24 in the nation.

The last time they were in the poll was on December 30th, 2019 when they were also ranked #24.

Minnesota is off to its best 17-game start in program history, with a 16-win and 1-loss mark. They are also undefeated through 11 games at home so far this season.

They will have their ranking put to the test later this week when they travel to #8 Maryland on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m.

The game on Tuesday will be broadcast on AM 1240/95.3 FM WJON with the pre-game at 5:30 p.m.

Besides Minnesota, five other Big Ten teams are nationally ranked including #1 UCLA, #4 USC, #8 Maryland, #9 Ohio State, and #22 Michigan State.

