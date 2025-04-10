Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Minnesota
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There is a new millionaire in Minnesota,
The Minnesota State Lottery says someone playing the game Gopher 5 has won the jackpot of just over one million dollars.
The drawing on Wednesday night was for $1,015,162. The numbers drawn were 5, 14, 28, 39, 43.
The winning ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip store in Woodbury.
The jackpot now resets to $100,000 for the next drawing.
Get our free mobile app
Gopher 5 is played on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 6:17 p.m.
Tickets are $1 each to play.
Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Kevin Johnson Dancing For Tanner's Team Foundation
- Oil Prices Plummet As Trump Tariffs Spark Fears of Recession
- Tri-CAP Encouraging You To Keep Applying For Energy Assistance
- Great River Children's Museum Now Offering Yearly Memberships
- Man Visiting, Documenting All 856 Minnesota Communities
LOOK: These TV Guide Covers Will Take You Back to a Golden Age of Television
From "Who Shot J.R.?" to the tearful goodbye on the final episode of M*A*S*H, TV Guide — and those unforgettable covers — were once a treasured part of every TV lover’s routine.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz