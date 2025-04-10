Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Minnesota

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There is a new millionaire in Minnesota,

The Minnesota State Lottery says someone playing the game Gopher 5 has won the jackpot of just over one million dollars.

The drawing on Wednesday night was for $1,015,162. The numbers drawn were 5, 14, 28, 39, 43.

The winning ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip store in Woodbury.

The jackpot now resets to $100,000 for the next drawing.

Get our free mobile app

Gopher 5 is played on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 6:17 p.m.

Tickets are $1 each to play.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

READ RELATED ARTICLES