Gold Dust Woman Will Sprinkle Her Magic Over Minnesota This Summer
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- An iconic classic rock singer, songwriter, and storyteller is launching a 2025 solo tour and bringing it to Minnesota. Stevie Nicks will come to the Xcel Energy Center on August 19th.
Known for both her work with the band Fleetwood Mac and her solo songs Nicks has been entertaining audiences for decades. Nicks is the first woman to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice and has won eight Grammy Awards. She started her career with Fleetwood Mac in 1974 and her solo career in 1981 with her album Bella Donna.
Nicks has recently toured with Fleetwood Mac and as part of a co-headlining tour with Billy Joel. General public tickets for her performance at Xcel Energy Center go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday
