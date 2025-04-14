Gold Dust Woman Will Sprinkle Her Magic Over Minnesota This Summer

Gold Dust Woman Will Sprinkle Her Magic Over Minnesota This Summer

Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- An iconic classic rock singer, songwriter, and storyteller is launching a 2025 solo tour and bringing it to Minnesota. Stevie Nicks will come to the Xcel Energy Center on August 19th.

Theo Wargo, Getty Images
loading...
Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images
loading...

Known for both her work with the band Fleetwood Mac and her solo songs Nicks has been entertaining audiences for decades. Nicks is the first woman to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice and has won eight Grammy Awards. She started her career with Fleetwood Mac in 1974 and her solo career in 1981 with her album Bella Donna.

Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images
loading...
AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Steven Ferdman, Getty Images
loading...

Nicks has recently toured with Fleetwood Mac and as part of a co-headlining tour with Billy Joel. General public tickets for her performance at Xcel Energy Center go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday

Michael Kovac, Getty Images
loading...
Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images
loading...
Steven Ferdman, Getty Images
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Beach Boys At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024

The Beach Boys brought their Endless Summer Gold Tour to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park in 2024 and brought John Stamos with them for the sold-out show. It was the 2nd time the group played at The Ledge. Check out these pictures of the concert.

Stray Cats At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024

The Ledge continues to bring in fun/mainstream acts and on August 9, 2024, the Stray Cats strutted into town for their Summer Tour 24'. A new band called Midnight Cowgirl opened the show. Here are some pictures from the concert.

Melissa Etheridge & Jewel at The Ledge, 2024

The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park continues to bring in more and more big name/headlining acts. On August 1st, 2024 the venue had the double headliners of Melissa Etheridge and Jewel. Check out these photos from the big show.
Filed Under: Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks, Xcel Engery Center
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Music, Music News, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON