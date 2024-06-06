Gloria E. Smith, 98, Princeton

September 20, 1925 - June 3, 2024

Gloria Edna Smith, age 98 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully and entered eternal rest on June 3, 2024, at the Elim Home in Princeton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton with visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at St. Edward’s Cemetery in Princeton.

Gloria was born to Albin and Phyliss (Procunier) Freeman on September 20, 1925, in Chicago, IL. Then the family then moved to Osakis. Gloria attended country school and graduated from Osakis High School in 1944. During that time her father remarried, first to Joan Reinus and then to Armilla Johnson, whom profoundly influenced Gloria's life. She worked on the family farm until she moved to Minneapolis. Gloria had various jobs working at Northrup King and Sears and Roebuck Company. She married Clement Kane and had two children. They later divorced. In 1952, Gloria married Francis C. Smith and they had seven children together. In 1960, they moved from Minneapolis to the Zimmerman/Princeton area, where Gloria worked at various establishments: Park Cafe, Tom Thumb Grocery, Kathy's Cafe, Evelyn's Cafe, Whitcomb's Pizza, and K-Bob Cafe.

In Gloria's later year's she did volunteer work at the Elim Nursing Home, helping in the beauty shop and working in the coffee and gift shops. She belonged to the Princeton Moose Lodge, Elim Auxiliary, and St. Edward’s Church.

Gloria loved dancing at the local night clubs and to all types of music. She also loved cooking, canning, gardening, crosswords of all types, playing cards games, and puzzles. Making new friends and putting smiles on people faces, with a joke or fun teasing, warmed her heart. Gloria most of all deeply loved spending time with her family, especially at their cabin at Cross Lake.

Gloria's spirit is carried on by her children, son, Patrick (Marcia) Kane; son, Francis (Margaret) Smith; son, David Smith; daughter, Mary Smith; daughter, Kathy (Todd Sether) Smith; son, Shawn (Carol) Smith; daughter, Lisa (Rick Werner) Barnes; son-in-law, Kenneth Dye; step-brother, Jim (Ione) Johnson; four nephews; four nieces; 22 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren; and many cousins, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis; her father and mother; step-mothers, Joan Freeman and Armilla Freeman; brothers, Carl and Claude Freeman; son, Richard A. Smith; and daughter, Michele (Kane) Dye; and many relatives and friends.

Memorials are preferred to Trinity Hospice, Elim Wellspring, and St. Jude’s. Thank you to the staff at Elim Wellspring in Princeton and Trinity Hospice.