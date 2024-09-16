Globetrotters To Wow Target Center In 2025 On Latest Tour
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The sounds of "Sweet Georgia Brown" will once again fill the air at Target Center next year. The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their latest tour to the venue on March 15.
You will get to see all the basketball spins, slam dunks, and hijinks the team is famous for as they take on their rival the Washington Generals. The 2025 tour features all new moves, shots, and other innovations fans are sure to enjoy.
The Harlem Globetrotters are an exhibition basketball team that combines athleticism, theater, and comedy into their play and have played in more than 26,000 games in over 120 countries. Tickets for the show go on sale on September 30th.
