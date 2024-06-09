Glass Takes Flight At Como Park Zoo This Summer
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- You can see glass fly at a new exhibit at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory. "Glass In Flight 2" is an exhibit by artist Alex Heveri featuring large steel and glass sculptures of butterflies, beehives, hummingbirds, moths, praying mantis and more.
Guests can walk among the sculptures in the large outdoor display area. Director of Como Park Zoo and Conservatory Michelle Furrer says they are thrilled to host Heveri's exhibit and it perfectly compliments the natural beauty of Como's gardens.
"Glass Flight 2" is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. now through Labor Day and admission is free.
