Gertrude Mary Schaubach, 103, Crosby and formerly of St. Cloud

January 10, 1918 - September 3, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Gertrude Mary Schaubach, age 103 of Crosby and formerly of St. Cloud who died Friday, September 3, 2021 at Heartwood Senior Living in Crosby. Interment will be alongside her husband at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Gertrude was born January 10, 1918 in Hartford Township, Todd County near Browerville, Minnesota to Edward and Catherine (Laumeyer) Hoffarth. She graduated from St. Cloud Teachers College in 1937 and taught in a one room schoolhouse for three years. Gertrude married Clarence J. Schaubach on June 16, 1941 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Browerville. She was a homemaker, substitute teacher and a mother to seven children. Gertrude was a resident of St. Cloud for 63 years and has been a resident of Crosby for the last 12 years.

Getrude loved birds, fishing, creative writing, painting, reading and going to the cabin.

Gertrude is survived by her children, John of Deerwood, Jim of Virginia City, Nevada, Mary Jo Carland of Albertville, Peter (Shelly) of Lakeland, Rose Schaubach (Ron Yanes) of Eden Prairie and Jeanie (Dennis) Harnish of Milton, Florida; 16 grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence; son, Michael; siblings, Leo, Jeanette Wilson, Julene Bailey, Fred and Eva Jeffery.

Many thanks to the wonderful Heartwood Staff for their years of kindness and tender loving care to Gertrude. She died peacefully with family by her side.

Memorials are preferred to the Poor Clare Monastery in Sauk Rapids.