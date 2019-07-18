Gertrude “Gert” Anselment, 82, Paynesville

October 6, 1936 - July 16, 2019

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Gertrude “Gert” Anselment, age 82, of Paynesville. Gert passed away peacefully at home with family on July 16, 2019. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Internment will be private at a later date. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday at the church.

Gert was born October 6, 1936 in Sweet Bay, Newfoundland, Canada to John and Agnes Kelly. She met and married Ronald Anselment on December 15, 1956 while Ron was stationed in St. John’s, Newfoundland with the Airforce. They became residents of the Paynesville and Manannah area in 1980.

Gert was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved gardening, traveling, and spending time with family. She travelled all over the United States and Canada in their motor home. She devoted her time to Meals on Wheels for 18 years serving the community of Paynesville. She belonged to St. Louis Catholic Church and was a devoted Catholic.

Gert is survived by her husband Ronald, daughters Cynthia McMenemy of Florida, and Lisa Anselment (Carl) of Duluth, 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

Gert is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Gwendolyn Marie, one infant daughter and 4 brothers and sisters.