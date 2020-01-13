Gertrude A. “Gertie” Gilk, 94, Paynesville

February 5, 1925 - January 11, 2020

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 NOON on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Roscoe for Gertrude A. “Gertie” Gilk, age 94, of Paynesville, who passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Agnes Parish Cemetery in Roscoe. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Roscoe.

Gertie was born on February 5, 1925 to John and Frances (Geisenhof) Gogala in Albany, Minnesota. She grew up in the St. Anthony area and graduated from Albany High School. She was united in marriage to Herbert J. Gilk on June 28, 1947 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Anthony. Gertie was a stay at home mother and took great pride in raising her nine children. She was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church and the Christian Women. She also enjoyed giving of her time and talents by volunteering to teach Second Grade religion at St. Agnes Catholic Church.

Gertie was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved to spend time with her family. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, tending to her huge vegetable garden, reading and occasionally going to the casino. Gertie had a deep faith and a great devotion to praying the Rosary.

She is survived by her children, Dianne (Bob) Pflipsen of Albany, Carol (Gene) Fischbach of St. Cloud, Donald (Diane) Gilk of Paynesville, Mary (Randy) Lauer of Paynesville, Bonnie (Gordon) Gully of Paynesville, Kenneth (Sue) Gilk of Cold Spring, Daniel Gilk of Clear Lake, Joyce (David) Albrecht of Paynesville, and Joan (Greg) O\'Brian of St. Cloud; 18 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren; brother, John (Marilyn) Gogala; sister, Frances Bryniarski; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Gertie is preceded in death by her parents; husband; an infant son; brothers, Anthony, Joseph, and Andrew; sisters, Agnes Trenda, Theresa Becker and Mary Ann Frericks.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.