July 19, 1945 - July 6, 2025

Wenner Funeral Home Wenner Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sauk Rapids, MN for Geraldine “Geri” F. Honer-Novotny age 79, who died Sunday, July 6, 2025, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Burial will be in the St. Boniface Parish Cemetery, Cold Spring.

There will be a visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the church prior to the service.

Geri was the third set of twins born to Herbert T. and Frances A. (Peters) Schreifels on July 19, 1945, in Melrose, MN. In 1950 her family moved to Cold Spring, MN where she was educated at St. Boniface Catholic Grade School. Geri graduated from Technical High School in St. Cloud, MN. She completed a one-year course in Junior Secretary from St. Business College.

On November 25, 1961, she married Ronald J. Honer at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring. Four children were born of this union, Wanda Marie, Steven, Denise Anne and Tracey Marie. Ron and Geri spent their married life in the St. Cloud area and were owners of Perfection Plumbing & Heating. Ron died in 1990. After the sale of their company she was employed by St. Cloud Technical College, ending her working career as an Administrative Assistant for the Department of Adult Education in 1994.

August 5, 1994, she married Ronald E. Novotny at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN. For the next eight years Geri and Ron lived in Albany, MN where she was involved with Seven Dolors Church serving as a Eucharist Minister to Shut-ins, Liturgy Committee Member and coordinator at Mother Seton Thrift Store.

Geri began her career in volunteering at the St. Cloud Hospital, Gift Gallery, Spiritual Care Department, and Admitting Escort. Geri was a member of St. Augustine’s Church in St. Cloud, for 14 years where she was a member and past president of Christian Women and volunteered for various opportunities at the parish. In 2017 Ron and Geri became members of Sacred Heart Parish, Sauk Rapids, MN.

One of Geri achievements was to author a book titled, “I Love You Mom, You Are The Best, a Mother and Son’s Journey.” A story of her son’s battle with cancer. She was very proud of her literary account of her son’s journey with cancer. Though it never made the best seller’s list, the book touched many lives which was her wish.

She is survived by her husband, Ron; children Wanda Marie (Buddy) Gau, Denise (Jim) Rinne; grandchildren, Angela (Kurt) Imdieke, Christina (Dan) Mehok, Michaela (Grant) Allen, Adam (Dan) Burggraff Barnes, Cody Rinne, Isaiah Rinne; great-grandchildren, Haven Imdieke, Vincent Imdieke, Aspen Mehok, Madeline Allen; step-children, Karen, Joanne, Kevin, and Allen (Michelle) Novotny; step-grandchildren, Emma and Max Wipple, Maria, Morgan, Molly, and Maggie Novotny; siblings, Marvin (Jan) and Nicholas (Mary) Schreifels.

She is preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, 3 sisters, her first husband, Ron; daughter, Tracey Marie Honer; and son, Steven Honer.

Memorials are preferred.