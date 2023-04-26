Gerald J. Baumgartner, 77, Clearwater and formerly of Annandale

July 5, 1945 - April 25, 2023

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023 at Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater for Gerald J. Baumgartner, age 77, of Clearwater and formerly of Annandale, who passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the St. Cloud V. A. Medical Center. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be in the St. Luke’s Parish Cemetery in Clearwater. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater.

Jerry was born on July 5, 1945 to Clarence and Bernadine (Greving) Baumgartner in Elk River, Minnesota. He grew up on the family farm in Clearwater and graduated from Annandale High School. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force and honorably served his country during the Vietnam War. During his service he was deployed to the Philippines where he was an Aircraft Mechanic. Upon his return stateside Jerry went into construction and worked as a foreman most recently for Simonson Lumber where he retired from. In his free time Jerry enjoyed playing cribbage, studying history (especially Civil War history), watching western movies and Jeopardy, and sipping a Pabst Blue Ribbon. In his younger years Jerry enjoyed playing baseball and going golfing.

He is survived by his sisters, Nancy Oksendahl, Joan Robinson, Alice (Al) Meemken and Margaret (Dan) Schumacher; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Dorothy (Charles) Jirovec, Donna (Bill) Allen, Frank, Bob, Tom, and Lester; and brother-in-law, Ken Oksendahl.

A special thank you to the staff of the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center for their loving and compassionate care of Jerry.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center Canteen Bucks.