Gerald D. McLane, 82, Deerwood

October 29, 1942 - October 30, 2024

Gerald McLane, of Deerwood, passed away peacefully October 30, 2024, surrounded by his three children at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Family-run memorial service will be held Friday, November 15, 2024, at 1:00 PM at his property: 45944 295th St., Deerwood, MN 56444.

Gerald was born October 29, 1942, in Willmar, MN to Laura Virginia and was adopted and raised by Robert McLane. Gerald served in the Marines from 1962 to 1966; 18 months in Okinawa, Japan, and the rest as a prison guard at Portsmouth Naval Prison on the grounds of Portsmouth Naval shipyard in Kittery, ME. During his time of service, he met Alyce Woodworth. After being discharged, Gerald and Alyce united in marriage, together they had three children: Shawn, Deanna, and Kathleen.

Gerald took pride in being a jack of all trades who had several occupations throughout his years. He owned and operated Mac’s House of Pizza in Brainerd for 7 ½ years before moving to Grand Rapids where he laid carpet for many years. He then moved to Aitkin County where he became a black jack dealer. In his later years the thing he most enjoyed was being a property caretaker for his dear friend Ducan Lee.

Gerald enjoyed many walks through the woods with his dogs, bird and deer hunting, gardening, canning, and being a HAM radio operator. He also spent his time volunteering with the Marine Corps League, Heartland Detachment in Brainerd. Most importantly, Gerald loved spending time with his family, especially making pizzas for them and spending Thanksgiving day with them.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and Robert McLane; biological father, Gerald Daugherty; and brother, Jerry Daugherty.

He is survived by his two dogs, Nikita and Newfie; children, Shawn, (Michele) McLane, Deanna (Rob) Larson, Kathleen (Jason) Riggs; 10 grandchildren; siblings, Patricia (Dave) Younkin, Lynae (Bob) Grossman, LaVonne Pingry, Richard Daugherty, Judith Parker, and Mary Herbst.