Gerald A. “Jerry” Moening, 93, Waite Park

June 28, 1931 - October 17, 2024

attachment-Gerald Moening loading...

Committal Services, with full military honors, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2024 at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls for Gerald A. “Jerry” Moening, age 93, of Waite Park, who passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Jerry was born on June 28, 1931 to William and Mae (Grandstrand) Moening in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He grew up in the St. Cloud area and graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School and St. Cloud State University. Jerry honorably served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War where he worked in intelligence while stationed in Japan. Jerry worked for Weber’s Clothing Store in St. Cloud as a Department Manager and Wilke-Sanderson in Sauk Rapids where he assembled cabinets. He was a member of the St. Cloud V.F.W. #428 and the St. Cloud American Legion #76.

Jerry was a loving brother, uncle, great uncle and great great uncle who enjoyed spending time with his family. As a young man, Jerry was an avid reader and enjoyed his trips to the Boundary Waters. Jerry especially enjoyed being outdoors and could usually be found tending to his vegetable and flower gardens, going fishing or spending time at the lake cottage. Though he was a reserved individual, Jerry will be remembered for being extremely intelligent, his ability to pick out unique (and sometimes purposefully inappropriate) gifts and his dry sense of humor.

He is survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Richard, Lawrence (Janet), Celeste (Raymond) Mockenhaupt, Howard, Stanley, and Clifford (Ruth); and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials are preferred to the St. Cloud V.F.W. # 428 or the American Lung Association.