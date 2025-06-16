Gas Prices Rise Slightly in Past Week, More Increases Likely
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices have increased slightly in the past week, and more increases could be coming.
Gas Buddy says with Israel and Iran trading attacks, oil prices have surged to multi-month highs, setting the stage for additional price hikes at gas pumps across the country. Gas Buddy says as long as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate, the risk of further impacts on oil prices remains high. They expect gas prices could rise by 10 to 20 cents, while diesel could climb 15 to 25 cents in the coming days.
Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.93 a gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08 per gallon.
The national average price of diesel has increased 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $3.48 per gallon
