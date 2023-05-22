Gas Prices Rise in Minnesota, Unchanged Nationally

UNDATED (WJON News) -- In the run-up to Memorial Day, the national average price of gas has seen little movement over the last week.

Gas Buddy says we'll see prices rise slightly as we get closer to the weekend.

While the national average is unchanged in the last week, the average gasoline price in Minnesota has risen 7.1 cents per gallon, averaging $3.49.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.2 cents and stands at $3.94.

Gas Buddy says they remain optimistic that the national average for gas will remain under $4 for most of the summer.

