Gas Prices Rise in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.34 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged, averaging $3.46.

The national average price of diesel has risen 3.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.81 per gallon.

Gas Buddy says the recent rise should be restrained for now, but they say Hurricane Beryl is a reminder that hurricane season could play a role in prices in the weeks ahead.

