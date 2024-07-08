Gas Prices Rise in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.34 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged, averaging $3.46.
The national average price of diesel has risen 3.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.81 per gallon.
Gas Buddy says the recent rise should be restrained for now, but they say Hurricane Beryl is a reminder that hurricane season could play a role in prices in the weeks ahead.
