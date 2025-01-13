Gas Prices Rise in Minnesota, Fall Nationally

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 7.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.95.

The national average price of gas has fallen 1.1 cents in the last week, averaging $3.02.

The national average price of diesel has increased 3.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.52.

Gas Buddy says colder weather has pushed diesel prices higher and could also impact gasoline prices if refineries face disruptions.

They say while gas prices haven't shifted significantly yet, oil prices have climbed to their highest level since October, driven by President Biden's new sanctions on so-called dark vessels, which have slowed countries like Iran's ability to sell oil.  This could soon lead to more noticeable increases in gas prices.

