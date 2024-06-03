Gas Prices Falling to Start the Summer

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas Buddy says gas prices will unlikely be moved by OPEC's agreement to extend production cuts into 2025, leading the national average to fall below $3.50 in the next week.

They also say refiners are putting the largest amount of oil into their facilities in years, so it is likely we'll continue to see gas prices fall as we approach July 4th.

Diesel prices also continue to decline to their lowest level in nearly 11 months.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 6.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.50.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.8 cents in the last week and stands at $3.82 per gallon.

