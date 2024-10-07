Gas Prices Fall in Minnesota, Nationally

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices have fallen in Minnesota and nationally in the past week.

Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 2.8 cents per gallon, averaging $3.02 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.6 cents per gallon, averaging $3.13 per gallon.

The national average price of diesel is unchanged from a week ago and stands at $3.54 per gallon.

Gas Buddy says while the national average dipped slightly in the last week, Iran's attack on Israel has at least temporarily caused oil prices to surge to the highest level in months, which could cause the declines to come to an end for now, and could even lead to a rise in gas prices. Also, hurricane season remains active with Hurricane Milton now heading toward Florida.

