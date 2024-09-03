Gas Prices Fall for 5th Straight Week, Diesel At Multi-Year Low

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The national average price of gasoline has continued to slump for the fifth straight week.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.28.

Average gas prices in Minnesota have fallen 4.3 cents, averaging $3.15.

Gas Buddy says as long as we don't see a major hurricane head into the Gulf and the situation improves in the Middle East, that national average could fall below $3 in the next two months. Gas Buddy is tracking eight states already at that mark or lower.

Diesel prices declined 0.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.65 per gallon, a fresh multi-year low.

Get our free mobile app

However, diesel prices may start rising with winter coming and the economy's likely rebound.

READ RELATED ARTICLES